Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer leaves Game 1 with apparent leg injury Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury early in the second period of Game 1 against the Dallas Stars on Saturday in Edmonton. 👓 View full article

