Tropical storms Marco, Laura near Gulf, expected to strengthen into hurricanes

FOXNews.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Tropical storm Marco could intensify into a hurricane Sunday and make landfall on the Louisiana coast by Monday as Tropical storm Laura heads for the same path.
 Marco enters the Gulf of Mexico as a stronger storm than Laura that continues to batter Hispaniola.

