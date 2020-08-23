|
Tropical storms Marco, Laura near Gulf, expected to strengthen into hurricanes
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Tropical storm Marco could intensify into a hurricane Sunday and make landfall on the Louisiana coast by Monday as Tropical storm Laura heads for the same path.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
Tracking Laura and Marco 01:48
Marco enters the Gulf of Mexico as a stronger storm than Laura that continues to batter Hispaniola.
