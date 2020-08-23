Global  
 

Portland Police Order Protesters to Disperse

Newsmax Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Police officers were hit by rocks and bottles during a protest in the Oregon city of Portland late on Saturday, police said, and there were clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in the city's downtown area earlier in the day. In a Twitter post, police said early on...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: US Unrest: Portland police charge BLM protesters holding homemade shields

US Unrest: Portland police charge BLM protesters holding homemade shields 03:35

 This is the moment police officers in Portland in the US State of Oregon today (August 22nd) charged a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who were holding homemade shields. In the aftermath of the charge, the footage shows several protesters being hit with batons and tackled to the...

