US WeChat Users Sue Trump Over Order Banning Messaging App

Newsmax Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Some U.S.-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively bar access in the U.S. to the hugely popular Chinese messaging app.The complaint, filed Friday in San Francisco, is being brought by the...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: TikTok to challenge U.S. order in court -sources

TikTok to challenge U.S. order in court -sources 01:19

 TikTok is preparing to mount a legal challenge as early as Monday to President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter. Conway G. Gittens reports.

TikTok Reportedly Collected Android Users’ Unique Data Typically Used for Targeted Ads [Video]

TikTok Reportedly Collected Android Users’ Unique Data Typically Used for Targeted Ads

TikTok reportedly went around a Google safeguard to collect data on millions of Android phone users, which tracked them without allowing them to opt out. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published
Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US

China-based company ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Trump officially signs an executive order to ban TikTok and WeChat [Video]

Trump officially signs an executive order to ban TikTok and WeChat

Is this the end of an era?

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some U.S.-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively bar...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FT.com

User Coalition Fights To Keep Chinese App WeChat In U.S. Market

 President Trump recently issued an executive order that would effectively ban the Chinese app WeChat — starting in September. The order says the app poses a...
NPR

TikTok sale will need to provide substantial benefit and security to US, says Trump

 Any sale of video sharing app TikTok must benefit the US “substantially” and provide “total security”, President Donald Trump said on Thursday. Trump’s...
Proactive Investors


