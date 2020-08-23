Global  
 

John Dickerson previews the 2020 RNC

CBS News Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
"60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson shares his thoughts on what to expect from this week's Republican National Convention, where President Donald Trump and his party will make the case for a second term.
