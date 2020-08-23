|
John Dickerson previews the 2020 RNC
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
"60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson shares his thoughts on what to expect from this week's Republican National Convention, where President Donald Trump and his party will make the case for a second term.
