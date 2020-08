Acting CBP Commissioner on Portland riots: 'It’s just a matter of time' before someone dies Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

“It’s just a matter of time where someone is going to die if this is not stopped,” acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner Mark Morgan told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday reacting to the violence in Portland,Ore. overnight. 👓 View full article

