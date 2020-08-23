Global  
 

Tropical Storm Marco in Gulf Aiming at Louisiana, Tropical Storm Laura Also on the Way 

VOA News Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Laura knocked utilities out as it battered Hispaniola, following a track forecast to take it to the same part of the US coast, also as a hurricane
 Tropical storm Marco shifted east on Saturday making a Louisiana landfall more likely.

