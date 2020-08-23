Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gulf Coast Threatened by Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

NYTimes.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The governor has declared a state of emergency and some areas of Louisiana have issued mandatory evacuations ahead of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Metro storm shelters getting ready for storms

Metro storm shelters getting ready for storms 01:56

 Metro storm shelters are getting ready for storms Laura and Marco to hit the Gulf Coast.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S. [Video]

Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S.

Tropical Storm Marco could hit Louisiana with hurricane-force winds as Tropical Storm Laura moves through the Dominican Republic toward the Gulf of Mexico. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published

Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | August 23 11 AM update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 23 11 AM update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:31Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 23 morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 23 morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:25Published
A look at the Tropics 8/23/20 [Video]

A look at the Tropics 8/23/20

A look at Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Tropical storms pose rare double threat to Gulf Coast

 Newly formed tropical storms Laura and Marco could become a double storm threat as they head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend, potentially rotating around...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •HinduUSATODAY.comIndependentCBC.caCTV News

Could hurricanes collide? Here's what may happen if Laura and Marco meet up in the Gulf

 Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are forecast to be in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. So, could they form a super hurricane? We explain.
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Marco in Gulf Aiming at Louisiana, Tropical Storm Laura Also on the Way 

 Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Laura knocked...
VOA News


Tweets about this