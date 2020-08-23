Texas governor warns residents about 2 incoming storms after declaring state of emergency in 23 counties

Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms



Residents from Florida all the way to Texas are preparing for two tropical systems. According to CNN, the storms could impact the coastal regions in the coming days. The first system being monitored is Tropical Storm Laura, which is about 250 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. A hurricane watch is also in effect from Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico. A warning has been issued for the Bay Islands of Honduras as well.

