Texas governor warns residents about 2 incoming storms after declaring state of emergency in 23 counties

CBS News Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that states of emergency have been declared in 23 counties as two storms -- Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura -- approach the state. The storm threat comes as the Lone Star State continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch his press conference here.
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Governor declares state of emergency ahead of 2 tropical storms

Governor declares state of emergency ahead of 2 tropical storms 01:37

 Two tropical storms are advancing across the Caribbean, posing potentially historic threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Watch live: Texas governor speaks ahead of dual storm threat

 The National Hurricane Center upgraded Marco to a hurricane Sunday afternoon, with maximum winds of 75 miles per hour.
CBS News

Texas Republicans Say New Slogan Was Inspired by Poem, Not QAnon

 Party officials in Texas said that the internet-driven conspiracy theory had nothing to do with its use of the slogan “We Are the Storm” — one of the chief..
NYTimes.com
Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms [Video]

Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms

Residents from Florida all the way to Texas are preparing for two tropical systems. According to CNN, the storms could impact the coastal regions in the coming days. The first system being monitored is Tropical Storm Laura, which is about 250 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. A hurricane watch is also in effect from Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico. A warning has been issued for the Bay Islands of Honduras as well.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Greg Abbott Greg Abbott 48th Governor of Texas

Texas Governor Proposes Freezing Taxes in Cities That ‘Defund’ Police

 Reacting to a vote in Austin to cut millions from its police budget, Gov. Greg Abbott is backing legislation to deprive cities of control over a major revenue..
NYTimes.com
Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast

Tropical Storm Hanna flipped tractor trailers, ripped roofs off houses and thrashed a south Texas coastline already badly hit by COVID-19 infections. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:10Published
Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases

[NFA] Florida on Sunday overtook New York in cases of the novel coronavirus, behind only California in the U.S. epidemic. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:57Published
Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day [Video]

Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day

[NFA] Florida, among the states hardest hit by the June surge, reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its largest spike so far, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday decreed that face masks must be worn in all counties with over 20 coronavirus cases. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes [Video]

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event. According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:46Published
Idaho Foodbank receives relief fund from the state [Video]

Idaho Foodbank receives relief fund from the state

The Idaho Foodbank is on pace to hand out 30 percent more food to people with food insecurities this year because of the pandemic. However, COVID-19 has also taken a toll on donations for the Idaho..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:17Published
Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms [Video]

Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms

Amid the stormy weather of the political landscape, Gulf Coast residents need to pay close attention to the actual weather in the coming days. That's because not one, but two tropical systems could..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Texas governor warns residents about 2 incoming storms after declaring state of emergency in 23 counties

 Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that states of emergency have been declared in 23 counties as two storms -- Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura --...
CBS News Also reported by •NPR•NYTimes.com

Watch live: Texas governor speaks ahead of dual storm threat

 The National Hurricane Center upgraded Marco to a hurricane Sunday afternoon, with maximum winds of 75 miles per hour.
CBS News Also reported by •NPR•NYTimes.com

Abbott Proposes Punishing Texas Cities That 'Defund' Police

 Texas governor's announcement came days after Austin City Council slashed its police budget over next fiscal year
VOA News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

