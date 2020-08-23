|
Texas governor warns residents about 2 incoming storms after declaring state of emergency in 23 counties
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that states of emergency have been declared in 23 counties as two storms -- Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura -- approach the state. The storm threat comes as the Lone Star State continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch his press conference here.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Watch live: Texas governor speaks ahead of dual storm threatThe National Hurricane Center upgraded Marco to a hurricane Sunday afternoon, with maximum winds of 75 miles per hour.
CBS News
Texas Republicans Say New Slogan Was Inspired by Poem, Not QAnonParty officials in Texas said that the internet-driven conspiracy theory had nothing to do with its use of the slogan “We Are the Storm” — one of the chief..
NYTimes.com
Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Greg Abbott 48th Governor of Texas
Texas Governor Proposes Freezing Taxes in Cities That ‘Defund’ PoliceReacting to a vote in Austin to cut millions from its police budget, Gov. Greg Abbott is backing legislation to deprive cities of control over a major revenue..
NYTimes.com
Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:10Published
Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:57Published
Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this