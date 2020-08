You Might Like

Related news from verified sources US president's sister describes Trump as liar with 'no principles' in recordings Washington: Maryanne Trump Barry, President Donald Trump's older sister and a former federal judge, described him as a liar who has "no principles" in a series...

WorldNews 16 hours ago



President Trump's Sister Criticizes Him In Newly Released Recordings Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump's older sister can be heard in newly released audio recordings describing the president as a liar with "no...

Newsy 6 hours ago





Tweets about this