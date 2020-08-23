|
Vanessa and Natalia post Kobe Bryant tributes on his birthday
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
"Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for," Bryant's daughter, Natalia, wrote.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kobe Bryant American basketball player
Vanessa Bryant pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on what would've been his 42nd birthdayVanessa Bryant wrote an emotional tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant on what would've been the former Los Angeles Lakers star's 42nd birthday.
USATODAY.com
Kobe Bryant's 42nd Birthday Celebrated by Murals, Nike, VanessaKobe Bryant would have turned 42 Sunday ... and there's literally a worldwide celebration of his life on TV, online and on walls across the world. Murals..
TMZ.com
Remembering Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthdayFive-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has missed so much in such a short period, including the Lakers making the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
USATODAY.com
L.A. Lakers to Wear Kobe Bryant Tribute Jerseys In NBA Playoffs, Gigi PatchThe L.A. Lakers will rock special Kobe Bryant tribute jerseys during their playoff run -- which include a patch to honor Gigi Bryant ... and Vanessa is a huge..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this