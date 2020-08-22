Global  
 

Takuma Sato clenches second Indy 500 win

CBS News Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The 43-year-old became the first Japanese winner of the Indy 500 in 2017.
Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis 500 Auto race held in Speedway, Indiana, United States

Ex-Formula 1 driver Sato wins Indy 500 for second time

 Japanese ex-Formula 1 driver Takuma Sato wins the Indianapolis 500 as Fernando Alonso's hopes fade not long after half distance.
BBC News

Takuma Sato picks up his second Indianapolis 500 victory, holding off Scott Dixon

 Takuma Sato earned his second Indianapolis 500 championship Sunday, holding off Scott Dixon in a race that finished under caution because of a crash.
USATODAY.com

One fan will watch Indianapolis 500 in person -- from a tree top overlooking the track

 As millions watch the Indy 500 from recliners on home televisions, Joe Maliaone man will be on a platform nearly 40 feet high hovering over the track.
USATODAY.com

Indy 500: Max Chilton dreaming of Indy 500 glory on Sunday

 Former Formula 1 driver Max Chilton hopes to win this year's Indy 500 - after late heartache three years ago.
BBC News

Takuma Sato Takuma Sato Japanese racecar driver

