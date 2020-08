Sato Wins 2nd Indianapolis 500 Under Caution at Empty Track Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Takuma Sato snatched his second Indianapolis 500 victory on Sunday as the Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution at an Indianapolis Motor Speedway left empty becauase of the pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this