Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adam Sandler: The 60 Minutes interview

CBS News Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Thirty years after he first appeared on "Saturday Night Live," Adam Sandler talks with 60 Minutes about his time on SNL and about his serious role in "Uncut Gems.” Sharyn Alfonsi reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Adam Sandler Adam Sandler American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer

7 Netflix Comedy Movies Worth Watching [Video]

7 Netflix Comedy Movies Worth Watching

5 Netflix comedy movies worth watching according to HuffPost. "Eurovision Song Contest" starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. "A Futile and Stupid Gesture", starring Will Forte and Martin Mull. "Dolemite Is My Name", starring Eddie Murphy. "The Meyerowitz Stories", starring Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman. "Wine Country", directed by Amy Poehler and starring Ana Gasteyer.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Uncut Gems Uncut Gems 2019 film directed by Joshua and Ben Safdie


Sharyn Alfonsi Sharyn Alfonsi American on-air correspondent and journalist

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Esther Povitsky On Comedy Central Stand-Up Special "Hot For My Name" [Video]

Esther Povitsky On Comedy Central Stand-Up Special "Hot For My Name"

The actor and comedian talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new stand-up special, seeing Adam Sandler tweet our her work and building out her comedy and acting career.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 06:11Published
Teenage daredevil risks death to scale the Forth Road Bridge [Video]

Teenage daredevil risks death to scale the Forth Road Bridge

A teenage daredevil famed for free-climbing tall buildings has risked his life again - this time to scale the Forth Road Bridge.Adam Lockwood, 19, and three friends posed for selfies at the top of the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this