Hoop Ball Fantasy Donovan Mitchell stays hot with 51 points as the Jazz take a commanding 3-1 series lead https://t.co/emkPkgN0ec 11 minutes ago elementarty Takeaways From Utah's Win As Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray Drop 50 - After blowing out the Nuggets in Game 3 on F… https://t.co/x1YoNL8bBb 14 minutes ago 9NEWS Denver Mitchell erupts for 51, Jazz beat Nuggets 129-127 to take commanding series lead https://t.co/i4MP9n58iH 15 minutes ago 9NEWS Denver RT @9NEWSSports: Mitchell erupts for 51, Jazz beat Nuggets 129-127 to take commanding 3-1 series lead as Murray's 50 not enough https://t.c… 17 minutes ago 9NEWS Sports Denver Mitchell erupts for 51, Jazz beat Nuggets 129-127 to take commanding 3-1 series lead as Murray's 50 not enough… https://t.co/gAI2OiFDCd 18 minutes ago MyBookie Sportsbook Spida Mitchell and Jamal Murray had a real life game of NBA Jam going on tonight. Mitchell: 51 points-4 rebounds-… https://t.co/6COc36txLu 37 minutes ago Deseret News After two consecutive dominant wins, the @utahjazz will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead on the @Nuggets Sunday n… https://t.co/2gFUY91iGt 3 hours ago Spotlight Sports Network NBA Playoffs Recap: TOR vs BKYN - Raptors stay hot to take a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 117-92 win over the… https://t.co/EJXS3hCYdc 2 days ago