Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virus Response Fueling G.O.P. Bid to Retake New Mexico Seat

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
A district flipped by Democrats is suddenly in play again as Republicans mobilize opposition to pandemic measures, signaling the tenuous hold Democrats have on some seats they picked up in 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Masks, a Normal Roll Call and No Calamari: What the R.N.C. Will Look Like

 As 336 party delegates gather to renominate the president, they will take part in something closer to a traditional convention than what Democrats did last week..
NYTimes.com

I never thought I would leave the Republican Party, but I'm voting Biden-Harris this fall

 I watched the Democratic convention without a Republican lens and found an embrace of justice and diversity. Trump's convention will be a contrast.
USATODAY.com

Biden says he’d shut down economy if scientists recommended

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would follow public health advisers’ advice if they called for a national shutdown should he take office and..
WorldNews

Biden tells ABC's David Muir he 'can hardly wait' for fall debates

 Former Vice President Joe Biden told ABC "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir that he is already preparing for this fall's presidential debates. “The..
WorldNews

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Not the Convention, or the Election, North Carolina Republicans Hoped For

 The G.O.P. was supposed to be celebrating in the state this week. Instead, it is trying to hold onto a Senate seat and lift President Trump’s low poll numbers.
NYTimes.com

It's Trump's turn: Republicans hunt for an election reset, improved 'mood' at national convention

 Down in polls amid a pandemic, Trump wants to use the Republican National Convention to reset his campaign, define a second term and attack Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Trump campaign announces second-term agenda ahead of GOP convention

 WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign announced a set of core priorities for his second term on Sunday night ahead of..
WorldNews

New Mexico New Mexico State in the United States

South Dakota rejects Trump's expanded unemployment

 President Trump tweeted on Friday that the first four states — Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana and New Mexico — had been approved for aid​.
CBS News

FEMA announces first states to receive grant replacing lost wages

 Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana and New Mexico will be the first four states to receive the lost wages grants set up by President Trump.
CBS News
Welcome Back: 2-Time Escaped Convict Nabbed After 46 Years On The Lam [Video]

Welcome Back: 2-Time Escaped Convict Nabbed After 46 Years On The Lam

An escaped convict shot and wounded a rookie Denver police officer in October of 1971. He was caught and convicted in 1973, but escaped from prison again the following year. Newser reports his second escape began a 46-year life on the run, which finally came to an end Wednesday with his arrest in Española, New Mexico. That's where Luis Archuleta had been living under the name Ramon Montoya, at the home he shared with his wife.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
People Are Drinking Hand Sanitizer And Dying As A Result [Video]

People Are Drinking Hand Sanitizer And Dying As A Result

People are getting sick and even dying after swallowing hand sanitizer, reports CNN. Four died and others have suffered impaired vision or seizures, the CDC says. Hand sanitizer is everywhere and is useful for cleaning the hands during the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is not safe to swallow. "Alcohol-based hand sanitizer products should never be ingested," the CDC said. A CDC team described the cases of 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico who have been hospitalized.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this