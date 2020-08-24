|
Coronavirus live updates: Iowa reports first child death; CDC drops travel quarantine recommendation; Florida has more than 600K infections
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Iowa reported its first child death. Florida surpassed 600K infections. The CDC removed its 14-day quarantine recommendation. Latest COVID-19 news.
Returning from overseas or out of state? The CDC removes its 14-day quarantine recommendation. Returning from an overseas or an out-of-state trip amid the COVID pandemic? The CDC no longer recommends you self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.
When should I get my flu shot this year? Everything to know about flu season during the coronavirus pandemic. With the pandemic in the mix, this is a 'critical year' for people to get the seasonal flu vaccine, CDC's director and other medical experts say.
