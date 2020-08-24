Global  
 

Coronavirus live updates: Iowa reports first child death; CDC drops travel quarantine recommendation; Florida has more than 600K infections

Monday, 24 August 2020
Iowa reported its first child death. Florida surpassed 600K infections. The CDC removed its 14-day quarantine recommendation. Latest COVID-19 news.
 
'Long-Haulers' Experience Health Problems Long After 'Recovering' From COVID-19 [Video]

'Long-Haulers' Experience Health Problems Long After 'Recovering' From COVID-19

People known as 'long-haulers,' are those living with lingering COVID-19 symptoms. Considered to be medically recovered, they're still not well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says many patients still have symptoms for up to five months after they’re considered recovered. Most commonly, long-haulers continue to have shortness of breath, a cough, and chest tightness--especially patients who were ventilated.

Returning from overseas or out of state? The CDC removes its 14-day quarantine recommendation

 Returning from an overseas or an out-of-state trip amid the COVID pandemic? The CDC no longer recommends you self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.
When should I get my flu shot this year? Everything to know about flu season during the coronavirus pandemic

 With the pandemic in the mix, this is a 'critical year' for people to get the seasonal flu vaccine, CDC's director and other medical experts say.
Matt Stutzman, the armless archer

 One of the top-ranked archers in the country is 37-year-old Matt Stutzman of Fairfield, Iowa, who has medaled in a sport that many would have thought beyond his..
Iowa slow to recover from devastating derecho

 After a massive windstorm called a derecho ripped through the state early last week, Iowa is still recovering from its devastating impact. Adriana Diaz reports.
Swift Storm Left Iowa in Tatters

 Nearly two weeks after a destructive derecho storm swept through the Midwest, residents of eastern Iowa are still digging themselves out.
Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' off to decent start as US theatres slowly reopen

 Los Angeles: After months-long cinema closures, the US box office has opened to the most significant degree since pre-pandemic times. Movie theatres in Florida,..
Today in History for August 24th

 Highlights of this day in history: Hurricane Andrew hits Florida; British troops burn Washington in War of 1812; Pluto demoted as a planet; Pete Rose banned from..
Covid 19 coronavirus: How starving public health fueled the virus in Florida

 On a sweltering July morning, Rose Wilson struggled to breathe as she sat in her bed, the light from her computer illuminating her face and the oxygen tubes in..
