Coronavirus live updates: Iowa reports first child death; CDC drops travel quarantine recommendation; Florida has more than 600K infections

'Long-Haulers' Experience Health Problems Long After 'Recovering' From COVID-19



People known as 'long-haulers,' are those living with lingering COVID-19 symptoms. Considered to be medically recovered, they're still not well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says many patients still have symptoms for up to five months after they’re considered recovered. Most commonly, long-haulers continue to have shortness of breath, a cough, and chest tightness--especially patients who were ventilated.

