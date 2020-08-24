Global  
 

How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention

CBS News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
President Trump will accept the Republican party's nomination for president on Thursday night at the South Lawn of the White House.
News video: Republican National Convention starting Monday

 President Trump is expected to accept the nomination.

Donald Trump

Trump's postal-vote tweet misleading, says Twitter

 The platform flagged the president's tweet and said it could "dissuade voters".
BBC News
Donald Trump wax replicas sales slump [Video]

Donald Trump wax replicas sales slump

For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: with the U.S. presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts.

Trump’s Big Week

 And what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com
Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House [Video]

Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

Kellyanne Conway, one of US president Donald Trump’s most influential andlongest serving advisers, has announced she is leaving the White House at theend of the month. Ms Conway, who was Mr Trump's campaign manager during the2016 election race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White Housebid before becoming a senior counsellor to the president. She informed MrTrump of her decision in the Oval Office.

Republican National Convention

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 On the eve of the Republican Convention, President Trump cited the approval as welcome news, but critics see political motivations.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories August 24 A

 Here's the latest for Monday August 24th: Louisiana prepares for possible twin hurricanes; 3 major wildfires in Northern California; Republican National..
USATODAY.com

It's Trump's turn: Republicans hunt for an election reset, improved 'mood' at national convention

 Down in polls amid a pandemic, Trump wants to use the Republican National Convention to reset his campaign, define a second term and attack Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Trump, RNC, USPS, Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura: 5 things to know Monday

 The Republican National Convention is here, Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura surge toward landfall and more things to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com

South Lawn


White House

Kellyanne Conway, Long-Serving Trump Aide, Is Leaving the White House

 Ms. Conway said she was stepping away from her role as the president’s counselor to spend more time with her four teenage children.
NYTimes.com

Kellyanne Conway to leave White House to focus on family

 Conway said she will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.
CBS News

RNC Kicks Off This Week [Video]

RNC Kicks Off This Week

Democrats had their turn last week, and tonight the Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina. CBS News' Skyler Henry has a look ahead.

Wisconsin GOP delegates prepare for RNC both in Charlotte and from home [Video]

Wisconsin GOP delegates prepare for RNC both in Charlotte and from home

Starting Monday the nation turns its attention to the Republican National Convention after Democrats showcased their party last week.

Kimberly Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention Monday [Video]

Kimberly Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention Monday

Kim Klacik, the Republican running for Maryland's 7th Congressional District, will speak during the first night of the Republican National Convention, according to a Trump campaign announcement Sunday.

BREAKING: Kellyanne Conway Leaving White House Amid Family Turmoil

BREAKING: Kellyanne Conway Leaving White House Amid Family Turmoil Kellyanne Conway, one of the longest serving top officials in the Trump administration, is leaving the White House at the end of the month. The Washington Post...
White House Reportedly Looking To Approve Vaccine Early

White House Reportedly Looking To Approve Vaccine Early Watch VideoThe White House is reportedly looking to approve a coronavirus vaccine as early as next month, before phase three clinical trials are...
Emergency postal aid stalls as WH rejects House-passed bill

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Help for the U.S. Postal Service landed in stalemate Sunday as the White House dismissed an emergency funding bill aimed at shoring up the...
