Watch live: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before House

CBS News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Democrats have criticized the postmaster general for overseeing recent operational changes that led to delays in mail delivery.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: DeJoy supports voting by mail

DeJoy supports voting by mail 00:42

 When asked by lawmakers if he supports absentee voting and voting by mail during a Senate hearing Friday, after first not directly answering the question, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ends his answer with, "so I guess that's yes."

Mailboxes and Sorting Equipment Won't Be Restored Before Election, Says Postmaster General [Video]

Mailboxes and Sorting Equipment Won't Be Restored Before Election, Says Postmaster General

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made the comments before a Senate hearing called in the wake of controversy over mail-in ballots for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

DeJoy Will Be Questioned Again Amid Mail-In Voting Concerns

 Louis DeJoy will return to Capitol Hill on Monday to defend his tenure as postmaster general. He is expected to receive a chilly reception from Democratic..
House passes bill to support Post Office [Video]

House passes bill to support Post Office

[NFA] The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the presidential election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Postmaster general to testify before House committee as concerns over mail delays grow

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday amid growing concerns surrounding the United States Postal Service..
Biden addresses past comments on race in first joint TV interview with running mate Kamala Harris

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, sat for their first joint TV interview with ABC News. Biden and Harris..
Cécile Coquet-Mokoko : "Democratic voters will need something more exciting to go to the polls" [Video]

Cécile Coquet-Mokoko : "Democratic voters will need something more exciting to go to the polls"

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump's RNC speech, stimulus talks and Kellyanne Conway's departure

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming Republican National Convention and the status of stimulus talks..
Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination and Vows to Serve 'all Americans' [Video]

Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination and Vows to Serve 'all Americans'

Delivered to the camera with no audience, the speech capped off the Democratic National convention.

Postal Service 'Fully Capable' Of Delivering Election Mail On Time, Postmaster General Says In Testimony [Video]

Postal Service 'Fully Capable' Of Delivering Election Mail On Time, Postmaster General Says In Testimony

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told Congress on Friday that the U.S. Postal Service will be able to process election mail-in ballots on time in November. Tom Wait reports.

"Save the Post Office" rally in downtown Green Bay after Postmaster General's first day of Senate testimony [Video]

"Save the Post Office" rally in downtown Green Bay after Postmaster General's first day of Senate testimony

On the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's first day of testifying before the Senate, USPS supports gathered at the post office at 118 N Monroe Street in downtown Green Bay to rally for emergency funding.

US Rep. Jim Cooper calls for US Postmaster General to step down [Video]

US Rep. Jim Cooper calls for US Postmaster General to step down

Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper has called for U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to step down.

