Watch live: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before House
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Democrats have criticized the postmaster general for overseeing recent operational changes that led to delays in mail delivery.
Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General
Mailboxes and Sorting Equipment Won't Be Restored Before Election, Says Postmaster General
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
DeJoy Will Be Questioned Again Amid Mail-In Voting ConcernsLouis DeJoy will return to Capitol Hill on Monday to defend his tenure as postmaster general. He is expected to receive a chilly reception from Democratic..
NYTimes.com
House passes bill to support Post Office
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:18Published
Postmaster general to testify before House committee as concerns over mail delays growPostmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday amid growing concerns surrounding the United States Postal Service..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Biden addresses past comments on race in first joint TV interview with running mate Kamala HarrisDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, sat for their first joint TV interview with ABC News. Biden and Harris..
CBS News
Cécile Coquet-Mokoko : "Democratic voters will need something more exciting to go to the polls"
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:31Published
Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump's RNC speech, stimulus talks and Kellyanne Conway's departureWhite House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming Republican National Convention and the status of stimulus talks..
CBS News
Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination and Vows to Serve 'all Americans'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
