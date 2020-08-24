Global  
 

Tropical Storm Marco, no longer hurricane, set to make landfall in Louisiana

FOXNews.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Marco, which has weakened from hurricane strength, is expected to make landfall in the northern Gulf Coast Monday.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S.

Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S. 00:42

 Tropical Storm Marco could hit Louisiana with hurricane-force winds as Tropical Storm Laura moves through the Dominican Republic toward the Gulf of Mexico. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

