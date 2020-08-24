|
Tropical Storm Marco, no longer hurricane, set to make landfall in Louisiana
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Marco, which has weakened from hurricane strength, is expected to make landfall in the northern Gulf Coast Monday.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S. 00:42
Tropical Storm Marco could hit Louisiana with hurricane-force winds as Tropical Storm Laura moves through the Dominican Republic toward the Gulf of Mexico. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
