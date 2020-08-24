|
Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House post
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday night she would step down at the end of August to focus on her family. The announcement comes as President Trump prepares for the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday. Paula Reid reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kellyanne Conway American strategist and pollster
Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump's RNC speech, stimulus talks and Kellyanne Conway's departureWhite House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming Republican National Convention and the status of stimulus talks..
CBS News
Kellyanne Conway: Key moments from her White House careerThe president's adviser has announced she is stepping down from her role at the end of August.
BBC News
Kellyanne Conway to leave White House role
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:35Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
FDA, Trump announce emergency use authorization of antibody-rich plasma to treat COVID-19FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and President Trump announced the emergency use authorization of blood plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. Also, the NFL is..
CBS News
GOP unveils list of who will speak at Republican National Convention
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:37Published
Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party
How the 2016 Republican National Convention set the stage for an unconventional presidencyWith the 2020 Republican National Convention set to kick off this week, Weijia Jiang looks back at the 2016 event, and the highlights, the players and the..
CBS News
Paula Reid American journalist
Trump authorizes controversial COVID-19 treatmentPresident Trump has announced an emergency use authorization of a controversial treatment for COVID-19. It comes on the eve of the Republican National..
CBS News
Trump slams Biden as he accepts Democratic nominationPresident Trump took aim at Joe Biden on the final day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN with that..
CBS News
Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon arrested on fraud chargesOne of the president's closest former associates, Steve Bannon, is out on bond Friday after being arrested on fraud charges over an alleged scheme connected to..
CBS News
Trump says he feels "very badly" for Steve BannonPresident Trump said he feels "very badly" for Steve Bannon after his former adviser was arrested on fraud charges today. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this