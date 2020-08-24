Global  
 

Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House post

CBS News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday night she would step down at the end of August to focus on her family. The announcement comes as President Trump prepares for the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday. Paula Reid reports.
Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

 Kellyanne Conway, one of US president Donald Trump’s most influential andlongest serving advisers, has announced she is leaving the White House at theend of the month. Ms Conway, who was Mr Trump's campaign manager during the2016 election race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White...

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump's RNC speech, stimulus talks and Kellyanne Conway's departure

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming Republican National Convention and the status of stimulus talks..
Kellyanne Conway: Key moments from her White House career

 The president's adviser has announced she is stepping down from her role at the end of August.
Kellyanne Conway to leave White House role [Video]

Kellyanne Conway to leave White House role

Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze [Video]

Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze

Firefighters are struggling to contain a series of large wildfires across theUS state of California, days after president Donald Trump declared thesituation a major disaster.

FDA, Trump announce emergency use authorization of antibody-rich plasma to treat COVID-19

 FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and President Trump announced the emergency use authorization of blood plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. Also, the NFL is..
GOP unveils list of who will speak at Republican National Convention [Video]

GOP unveils list of who will speak at Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee has unveiled the list of speakers for the virtual Republican National Convention happening this week.

How the 2016 Republican National Convention set the stage for an unconventional presidency

 With the 2020 Republican National Convention set to kick off this week, Weijia Jiang looks back at the 2016 event, and the highlights, the players and the..
Trump authorizes controversial COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump has announced an emergency use authorization of a controversial treatment for COVID-19. It comes on the eve of the Republican National..
Trump slams Biden as he accepts Democratic nomination

 President Trump took aim at Joe Biden on the final day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN with that..
Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

 One of the president's closest former associates, Steve Bannon, is out on bond Friday after being arrested on fraud charges over an alleged scheme connected to..
Trump says he feels "very badly" for Steve Bannon

 President Trump said he feels "very badly" for Steve Bannon after his former adviser was arrested on fraud charges today. CBS News White House correspondent..
TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-rating

TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-rating · Angry TikTok users review-bombed Trump's official 2020 campaign app to the point where Apple had to reset the app's star rating, TechCrunch reports. · The...
President Trump’s ‘Orwellian’ Policy Fosters Child Trafficking – OpEd

President Trump’s ‘Orwellian’ Policy Fosters Child Trafficking – OpEd President Donald Trump thinks of himself as a champion against human trafficking. He addressed a White House Summit on the issue in January claiming there was...
Hymn For A Broken Empire: Republican National Security Officials For Biden – OpEd

 If fodder is needed for the argument that a Deep State is running wild and determined to depose President Donald J. Trump, this will surely help.  In a...
