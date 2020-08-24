|
Striking photos from California wildfires show homes, boats engulfed in flames
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Large wildfires continue to ravage parts of California, threatening the homes and lives of many residents in the northern half of the state.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Forecasted heavy wind, lightning threaten to spark new California wildfiresFirefighters in northern California are struggling to control massive wildfires as wind gusts fan the flames. At least six people have already died. Johnathan..
CBS News
Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
California’s Crises Converge: Fleeing Wildfires in a PandemicMonday: Catch up on news of the wildfires burning across California.
NYTimes.com
Massive wildfires scorch California as threat of lightning igniting more loomsThree massive wildfires are scorching Northern California, and more than 650 wildfires, most sparked by lightning, have burned in the last week.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this