Striking photos from California wildfires show homes, boats engulfed in flames

Monday, 24 August 2020
Large wildfires continue to ravage parts of California, threatening the homes and lives of many residents in the northern half of the state.
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: California wildfires death toll reaches five as thousands of homes are threatened

California wildfires death toll reaches five as thousands of homes are threatened 01:07

 Five people have died and more than a hundred homes have been destroyed bywildfires in northern California. The blaze, caused by severe heat andlightning strikes, has been raging for several weeks and has torn through 500square miles. Bonny Doon resident Mugs Hammer says attempts to fend off thefires...

Forecasted heavy wind, lightning threaten to spark new California wildfires

 Firefighters in northern California are struggling to control massive wildfires as wind gusts fan the flames. At least six people have already died. Johnathan..
CBS News
Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze [Video]

Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze

Firefighters are struggling to contain a series of large wildfires across theUS state of California, days after president Donald Trump declared thesituation a major disaster.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

California’s Crises Converge: Fleeing Wildfires in a Pandemic

 Monday: Catch up on news of the wildfires burning across California.
NYTimes.com

Massive wildfires scorch California as threat of lightning igniting more looms

 Three massive wildfires are scorching Northern California, and more than 650 wildfires, most sparked by lightning, have burned in the last week.
USATODAY.com

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires [Video]

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires

The figures surrounding the Californian wildfires are astonishing, to say the least. According to CNN, wildfires in the Golden State have torched nearly a million acres, and there's no end in sight...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID [Video]

California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID

Even for a state prone to natural disasters, California's had a catastrophic week. At least four people have died as a result of the wildfires exploding in the northern and central areas. This is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Major Wildfires Threatening Thousands Of Homes In Northern California [Video]

Major Wildfires Threatening Thousands Of Homes In Northern California

In northern California, dozens of major wildfires are threatening thousands of homes and blanketing the region with dangerous smoke; Carter Evans reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published

'Stay strong': As California wildfires rage, hotels offer vouchers, discounts for those displaced

 California has faced hundreds of wildfires the past week, and hotels have stepped in to help communities in this time of crisis.
USATODAY.com Also reported by Belfast Telegraph, Independent, Upworthy, Eurasia Review, WorldNews, CBC.ca, CBS News

Forecasted heavy wind, lightning threaten to spark new California wildfires

 Firefighters in northern California are struggling to control massive wildfires as wind gusts fan the flames. At least six people have already died. Johnathan...
CBS News Also reported by Eurasia Review, WorldNews, IndiaTimes

Kamala Harris at the DNC, coronavirus outbreak, California wildfires: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Kamala Harris headlines Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, California wildfires rage on and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by CBC.ca

