Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Coronavirus Cases Drop to Lowest Level in More Than 2 Months

Newsmax Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has decreased to the lowest level in more than two months, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. logged 34,567 new cases on Sunday. That marked the ninth straight day with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Coronavirus Cases in Florida as of August 24th

Coronavirus Cases in Florida as of August 24th 00:45

 According to the Florida Department of Health, cases have risen by more than 2,000. The total number of infections in our state is now more than 600,000.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus eight months on: from 27 cases to 25 million [Video]

Coronavirus eight months on: from 27 cases to 25 million

China issued their first warnings about the Coronavirus on 31 December 2020 to the World Health Organization. At the time, the virus had 27 known cases and no deaths —but has since changed the course..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 05:00Published
Kentucky sets record for new COVID-19 cases in one week period [Video]

Kentucky sets record for new COVID-19 cases in one week period

With Sunday's 462 new positive coronavirus cases, Kentucky set a record for the most new cases in a one week period since the pandemic hit in early March, according to the governor.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million [Video]

U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Lower open expected on Wall Street

 Wall Street’s main indices are expected to turn negative on Wednesday as traders keep their powder dry ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium starting on...
Proactive Investors

COVID-19 transmission drops for first time in months as more aged care deaths loom

 Coronavirus transmission rates in Victoria have dropped to the lowest point since June, and the state's seven-day average for new cases has dipped below 200 for...
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Nigeria records lowest COVID-19 cases in 4 months (see breakdown) https://t.co/2kihqeYt6j #newspapers #feedly 4 hours ago

naijnnamdi17

Hedrick Onyirioha @legitngnews Nigeria is beginning to record steady victory over the coronavirus pandemic. The recorded only 138 c… https://t.co/YBj2wMlrqK 5 hours ago

Yahoo_MY

Yahoo Malaysia Australia reported fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases Monday, the lowest number in two months. https://t.co/6UdxnH0csY 5 hours ago

YahooSG

Yahoo Singapore Australia reported fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases Monday, the lowest number in two months. https://t.co/cHsPi3LrGa 6 hours ago

XavierT88464316

Xavier Tan RT @markets: Iran reported 1,754 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number of daily infections in more than three month… 9 hours ago

RogerBohn1

Roger Bohn MARYLAND| 497 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop to lowest level since March https://t.co/X5yMUBzrSo 14 hours ago

alirezat

Alireza Taba Iran reports the lowest number of daily coronavirus infections in more than three months https://t.co/NkNhKNTqQi 15 hours ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore COVID-19 IN MARYLAND | 497 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop to lowest level since March https://t.co/uYUrAZb2Ny 17 hours ago