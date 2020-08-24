US Coronavirus Cases Drop to Lowest Level in More Than 2 Months
Monday, 24 August 2020 () The number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has decreased to the lowest level in more than two months, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. logged 34,567 new cases on Sunday. That marked the ninth straight day with...
China issued their first warnings about the Coronavirus on 31 December 2020 to the World Health Organization. At the time, the virus had 27 known cases and no deaths —but has since changed the course..
