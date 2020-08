First Lady Melania Trump Shows Recent White House Rose Garden Restoration Before RNC Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The First Lady‘s most recent project has been unveiled as the White House Rose Garden is landscaped to perfection. It is just as iconic as the Oval office or the White House itself, and it is where many Republicans presidents strode on. The First Lady‘s most recent project has been unveiled as the White House Rose Garden is landscaped to perfection. It is just as iconic as the Oval office or the White House itself, and it is where many Republicans presidents strode on. 👓 View full article