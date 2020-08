Drag Race Recap: Snatch Game of Love | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap



It's time to play... the Snatch Game of Love! Sam and our extra special guest star Phoebe are here to break down the fifth episode of All Stars 5 in MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap! What was YOUR favorite..

Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 16:20 Published on July 6, 2020