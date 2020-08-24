How to Watch Fox News’ Coverage of the Republican National Convention Live Online Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Last week we got the Democratic National Convention, and that means it’s time for the Republican National Convention this week. Donald Trump will once again be the presidential nominee, and he’s planning on speaking all four nights of the convention. And Fox News will bring you all of it, no matter where you happen to be when it’s going on.



While the convention actually starts at 9 a.m. ET each day, the festivities will really begin for those of us at home at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The event is scheduled to run for two hours each night, but it’ll almost certainly run long. The Democratic convention went at least 20 minutes over the allotted time every night, and we should expect the same from the RNC. So that’s something to keep in mind when we talk about the Fox News schedule.



The first night of the Republican National Convention is Monday, Aug. 24, and here’s the slate of speakers that we’re expecting: Amy Johnson Ford, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Natalie Harp, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Sean Parnell, Andrew Pollack, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Nikki Haley, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Donald Trump Jr. and Tanya Weinreis.



*Also Read:* How to Watch CNN's Republican National Convention Coverage Live Online



Trump’s speech formally accepting the Republican nomination for president again will happen on Thursday night to end the convention, but, as mentioned before, he is expected to pop up on the other nights as well in some capacity. It’s not clear if that means he’ll actually be delivering speeches each night or just making cameos before his acceptance speech on Thursday



As for what Fox News has planned for the Republican National Convention, well, it’s pretty much the same as last week during the DNC.



Fox’s coverage, dubbed “Democracy 2020,” will be led by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Fox News personalities Chris Wallace, Juan Williams, Dana Perino and Brit Hume will also show up to provide commentary and analysis. And, of course, we’ll hear from the large stable of Fox News correspondents as well.



*Also Read:* How to Watch MSNBC's Coverage of the Republican National Convention Live Online



Fox News has blocked off an hour each night for it’s “Democracy 2020” coverage of the Republican National Convention, set to coincide with the 10 p.m. hour of the schedule. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “Hannity” are each scheduled to run in their normal time slots. “The Ingraham Angle” is set to be bumped to 11 p.m. ET.



Fox News will be providing a free livestream of its coverage this week on FoxNews.com or you can use a TV provider login to watch on Fox News Go, the network’s streaming setup that you can enjoy in a web browser or the Fox News Go app for mobile devices and TV streaming boxes.



*Also Read:* Fox News' Chris Wallace Sends Mark Meadows Into Frenzy Asking About 'Hate Group' QAnon (Video)



The RNC will be available to stream on a large number of social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Amazon Prime.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



How to Watch CNN's Republican National Convention Coverage Live Online



How to Watch MSNBC's Coverage of the Republican National Convention Live Online



Trump Falsely Accuses Barack Obama of 'Treason' After Michelle Obama Convention Takedown Last week we got the Democratic National Convention, and that means it’s time for the Republican National Convention this week. Donald Trump will once again be the presidential nominee, and he’s planning on speaking all four nights of the convention. And Fox News will bring you all of it, no matter where you happen to be when it’s going on.While the convention actually starts at 9 a.m. ET each day, the festivities will really begin for those of us at home at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The event is scheduled to run for two hours each night, but it’ll almost certainly run long. The Democratic convention went at least 20 minutes over the allotted time every night, and we should expect the same from the RNC. So that’s something to keep in mind when we talk about the Fox News schedule.The first night of the Republican National Convention is Monday, Aug. 24, and here’s the slate of speakers that we’re expecting: Amy Johnson Ford, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Natalie Harp, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Sean Parnell, Andrew Pollack, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Nikki Haley, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Donald Trump Jr. and Tanya Weinreis.*Also Read:* How to Watch CNN's Republican National Convention Coverage Live OnlineTrump’s speech formally accepting the Republican nomination for president again will happen on Thursday night to end the convention, but, as mentioned before, he is expected to pop up on the other nights as well in some capacity. It’s not clear if that means he’ll actually be delivering speeches each night or just making cameos before his acceptance speech on ThursdayAs for what Fox News has planned for the Republican National Convention, well, it’s pretty much the same as last week during the DNC.Fox’s coverage, dubbed “Democracy 2020,” will be led by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Fox News personalities Chris Wallace, Juan Williams, Dana Perino and Brit Hume will also show up to provide commentary and analysis. And, of course, we’ll hear from the large stable of Fox News correspondents as well.*Also Read:* How to Watch MSNBC's Coverage of the Republican National Convention Live OnlineFox News has blocked off an hour each night for it’s “Democracy 2020” coverage of the Republican National Convention, set to coincide with the 10 p.m. hour of the schedule. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “Hannity” are each scheduled to run in their normal time slots. “The Ingraham Angle” is set to be bumped to 11 p.m. ET.Fox News will be providing a free livestream of its coverage this week on FoxNews.com or you can use a TV provider login to watch on Fox News Go, the network’s streaming setup that you can enjoy in a web browser or the Fox News Go app for mobile devices and TV streaming boxes.*Also Read:* Fox News' Chris Wallace Sends Mark Meadows Into Frenzy Asking About 'Hate Group' QAnon (Video)The RNC will be available to stream on a large number of social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Amazon Prime.*Related stories from TheWrap:*How to Watch CNN's Republican National Convention Coverage Live OnlineHow to Watch MSNBC's Coverage of the Republican National Convention Live OnlineTrump Falsely Accuses Barack Obama of 'Treason' After Michelle Obama Convention Takedown 👓 View full article

