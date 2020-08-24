Global  
 

Kellyanne Conway to Exit White House, Promises Family ‘Less Drama, More Mama’

The Wrap Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Kellyanne Conway to Exit White House, Promises Family ‘Less Drama, More Mama’Kellyanne Conway announced Sunday that she will leave the White House at the end of this month after serving as senior counselor to the president throughout the Trump administration.

Conway, who had served as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016, was one of the longest serving members of Trump’s White House, which has seen constant turnover during its three and a half years.

“For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” Conway said in a statement, emphasizing her desire to spend more time with her four children and with her husband, George Conway, a longtime Republican attorney who has been a vocal critic of the president.

*Also Read:* Kellyanne Conway Blames Media for Airing Out 'Family Matters' Detailed in Mary Trump's New Book (Video)

George Conway separately announced that he was withdrawing from The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans, and “taking a Twitter hiatus” to focus more on “family matters.”

In her statement, Kellyanne Conway alluded to the public rift with her husband on policy matters. “We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” she wrote, noting that her children are “teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

The Conways’ withdrawal from public life comes one day after their 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, tweeted that she was “officially pushing for emancipation.” In recent months, the teen has been using her social-media channels to publicly feud with her parents, particularly her mother, for their conservative views.

