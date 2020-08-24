Global  
 

New York attorney general seeks Eric Trump's testimony in probe of Trump Organization

CBS News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to force Eric Trump to testify in her probe of Trump Organization finances. CBSN's Errol Barnett has details.
