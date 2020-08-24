Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Peterson Death Sentence Overturned by California Supreme Court

The Wrap Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Scott Peterson Death Sentence Overturned by California Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court of California has overturned the 2005 death sentence of Scott Peterson but has upheld the murder conviction against Peterson for the killing of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child.

In a Monday decision, the court rejected Peterson’s claim that he had an unfair trial but determined that the trial court “erroneously dismissed many prospective jurors because of written questionnaire responses expressing opposition to the death penalty, even though the jurors gave no indication that their views would prevent them from following the law — and, indeed, specifically attested in their questionnaire responses that they would have no such difficulty.”

“Under United States Supreme Court precedent, these errors require us to reverse the death sentence in this case,” Justice Leondra Kruger wrote in the unanimous decision, adding that prosecutors may retry the penalty phase if they choose.

*Also Read:* Scott Peterson Living 'Cushy' Life on Death Row (Video)

The court’s decision comes 16 years after Peterson was convicted by a jury for the first-degree murder of his pregnant wife and the second-degree murder of their unborn son following Laci Peterson’s 2002 disappearance from her home in Modesto. At the time, prosecutors said that Scott Peterson had “strangled or smothered” Laci, wrapped her in a blue tarp, drove her body out to the San Francisco Bay, attached concrete weights to her body and dumped her into the water. Following Peterson’s murder conviction, the presiding judge sentenced him to death in early 2005. The high-profile case, which was heavily covered in the media at the time, was also depicted in the 2017 A&E miniseries “The Murder of Laci Peterson.”

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom also placed a moratorium on the death penalty in California. The state has not executed an inmate on death row since 2006.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Scott Peterson Living 'Cushy' Life on Death Row (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Court: Scott Peterson Is Still Guilty, But Won't Be On Death Row Anymore

Court: Scott Peterson Is Still Guilty, But Won't Be On Death Row Anymore 00:34

 Scott Peterson is still guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, in 2002. However, a California Supreme Court ruling says he won't be put to death because of it. Newser reports the court upheld the high-profile murder convictions. However, it ruled 7-0 that the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

California Supreme Court Overturns Scott Peterson’s Death Penalty Sentence [Video]

California Supreme Court Overturns Scott Peterson’s Death Penalty Sentence

The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife, but said prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:34Published
California Supreme Court Set To Rule On Scott Peterson’s Death Sentence Appeal [Video]

California Supreme Court Set To Rule On Scott Peterson’s Death Sentence Appeal

More than 15 years after the Christmas Eve murder of pregnant Modesto schoolteacher Laci Peterson grabbed national headlines, the California Supreme Court was set to rule whether or not her convicted..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:37Published
Scott Gragson asking for lighter sentence for deadly DUI crash [Video]

Scott Gragson asking for lighter sentence for deadly DUI crash

The wealthy real estate executive who is responsible for the death of a 36-year-old mother of three named Melissa Newton because he was driving drunk after a charity golf tournament is asking the court..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Scott Peterson’s Death Sentence Is Overturned

 The California Supreme Court upheld Mr. Peterson’s 2004 conviction for killing his wife, Laci Peterson, but it said the judge’s mistakes had denied him an...
NYTimes.com

California High Court Tosses Scott Peterson's Death Penalty

 The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife, but said prosecutors may try...
Newsmax

Scott Peterson's Death Penalty Sentence Reversed

 Scott Peterson just got a big break, because the California Supreme Court has reversed his death penalty sentence for murdering his wife and unborn child. The...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this