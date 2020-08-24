|
Widespread lightning sparking California wildfires
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom says lightning continues to be a major challenge for firefighters. Lightning strikes have sparked huge blazes and scores of other fires around the state. (Aug. 24)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
California's air quality is worse than India's. That's not good in a pandemic.The wildfires ravaging parts of California are ruining air quality at a time when the COVID pandemic has increased the risk of respiratory illness.
USATODAY.com
California surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deathsThere have been more than 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in California as of Friday.
CBS News
Big California wildfires burn on as death toll reaches sevenFirefighters battling three massive wildfires in Northern California got a break from the weather today as humidity rose and there was no return of the onslaught..
New Zealand Herald
Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California
California governor weighing potential replacements for Kamala Harris in SenateCalifornia politicians are jockeying to be appointed to Kamala Harris' Senate seat if the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November. Whoever Governor Gavin Newsom..
CBS News
California governor asks Australia and Canada for help battling blazes"We simply haven't seen anything like this in many, many years," Governor Gavin Newsom said.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this