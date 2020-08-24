Global  
 

Widespread lightning sparking California wildfires

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom says lightning continues to be a major challenge for firefighters. Lightning strikes have sparked huge blazes and scores of other fires around the state. (Aug. 24)
 
News video: California Wildfires Kill at Least 5 People While Thousands Evacuate

California Wildfires Kill at Least 5 People While Thousands Evacuate 01:08

 Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is currently battling about two dozen large complex fires, According to 'USA Today,' a total of 560 fires are currently ravaging California.

California's air quality is worse than India's. That's not good in a pandemic.

 The wildfires ravaging parts of California are ruining air quality at a time when the COVID pandemic has increased the risk of respiratory illness.
USATODAY.com

California surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths

 There have been more than 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in California as of Friday.
CBS News

Big California wildfires burn on as death toll reaches seven

 Firefighters battling three massive wildfires in Northern California got a break from the weather today as humidity rose and there was no return of the onslaught..
New Zealand Herald

California governor weighing potential replacements for Kamala Harris in Senate

 California politicians are jockeying to be appointed to Kamala Harris' Senate seat if the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November. Whoever Governor Gavin Newsom..
CBS News

California governor asks Australia and Canada for help battling blazes

 "We simply haven't seen anything like this in many, many years," Governor Gavin Newsom said.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Widespread lightning sparking California wildfires

 California Governor Gavin Newsom says lightning continues to be a major challenge for firefighters. Lightning strikes have sparked huge blazes and scores of...
USATODAY.com

Massive California wildfires expected to worsen with more lightning, winds

 California Governor Gavin Newsom appeals for help from other US states as well as Canada and Australia, with the blazes threatening to overwhelm more than 13,000...
Sydney Morning Herald

California firefighters struggle to contain 560 blazes as governor asks for help

 California firefighters have struggled to contain massive wildfires that left at least four people dead and turned neighbourhoods into ash and smoldering ruins.
CTV News


