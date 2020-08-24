Widespread lightning sparking California wildfires

The wildfires ravaging parts of California are ruining air quality at a time when the COVID pandemic has increased the risk of respiratory illness.

There have been more than 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in California as of Friday.

Firefighters battling three massive wildfires in Northern California got a break from the weather today as humidity rose and there was no return of the onslaught..

California politicians are jockeying to be appointed to Kamala Harris' Senate seat if the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November. Whoever Governor Gavin Newsom..

"We simply haven't seen anything like this in many, many years," Governor Gavin Newsom said.

A driver in San. Mateo, California, passes through the CZU Agust Lightning Complex Fire on August 19, 2020. The CZU August Lightning Complex Fire grew to 78,000 acres by Monday morning, and was 13%.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 12:48 Published 7 hours ago

Occurred on August 21, 2020 / Santa Cruz, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "While flying over Santa Cruz on a Southwest Airlines flight from San Diego to Oakland the smoke could be seen from the CZU.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:21 Published 10 hours ago