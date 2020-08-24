Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California wildfires leave 7 people dead

CBS News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Firefighters continue battling several wildfires up and down California that have claimed the lives of at least seven people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: California Wildfires Kill at Least 5 People While Thousands Evacuate

California Wildfires Kill at Least 5 People While Thousands Evacuate 01:08

 Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is currently battling about two dozen large complex fires, According to 'USA Today,' a total of 560 fires are currently ravaging California.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

California's air quality is worse than India's. That's not good in a pandemic.

 The wildfires ravaging parts of California are ruining air quality at a time when the COVID pandemic has increased the risk of respiratory illness.
 
USATODAY.com

Widespread lightning sparking California wildfires

 California Governor Gavin Newsom says lightning continues to be a major challenge for firefighters. Lightning strikes have sparked huge blazes and scores of..
USATODAY.com

California surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths

 There have been more than 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in California as of Friday.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze [Video]

Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze

Firefighters are struggling to contain a series of large wildfires across theUS state of California, days after president Donald Trump declared thesituation a major disaster.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires [Video]

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires

The figures surrounding the Californian wildfires are astonishing, to say the least. According to CNN, wildfires in the Golden State have torched nearly a million acres, and there's no end in sight...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
California wildfires: Major disaster declared [Video]

California wildfires: Major disaster declared

Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in California as wildfires have destroyed almost a million acres of land.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Stop Blaming Climate Change For California’s Fires: Many Forests, Including The Redwoods, Need Them – OpEd

Stop Blaming Climate Change For California’s Fires: Many Forests, Including The Redwoods, Need Them – OpEd Fires have burned 1.3 million acres of California's forests over the last month. That's one million acres more than burned last year, and is an unusually high...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •NPR

What an independent contractor actually is and how it's classified under California's Assembly Bill 5, the gig worker law Uber, Lyft, and others are fighting with a November ballot measure

What an independent contractor actually is and how it's classified under California's Assembly Bill 5, the gig worker law Uber, Lyft, and others are fighting with a November ballot measure · California's Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) went into effect in January, adopting a narrow definition of independent contractor that forces Uber and other gig economy...
Business Insider

Joe Biden's VP pick Kamala Harris has held prominent roles in California politics since 2004. Here are the tech moguls and A-list Hollywood bigwigs who have supported her over the years.

Joe Biden's VP pick Kamala Harris has held prominent roles in California politics since 2004. Here are the tech moguls and A-list Hollywood bigwigs who have supported her over the years. · On August 11, Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president on his 2020 ticket. · Harris, a Democratic senator for California, has also...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

YouCanFoolMost

AC RT @GlobalPandemics: ALERT: California surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19 #Protests - https… 2 hours ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: California surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19 #Protests -… https://t.co/wD3doviO65 2 hours ago

JonUPS_

Jon Cohen RT @theradardude: California surpasses 12,000 Covid-19 related deaths https://t.co/uLNR020eS9 21 hours ago

theradardude

Dr. Gary McKay California surpasses 12,000 Covid-19 related deaths https://t.co/uLNR020eS9 21 hours ago

skyperson

Skyperson RT @MikeArgi: California surpasses 12,000 Covid-19 related deaths https://t.co/64okkB4AIy 1 day ago

MikeArgi

Michael Argiroudis California surpasses 12,000 Covid-19 related deaths https://t.co/64okkB4AIy 1 day ago

Sparkar5

Sparkar5 RT @chai2kul: Maharashtra surpasses California in #CoronaVirus cases and becomes the 2nd most infected state in the world. 🇧🇷 Sao Paulo: 7… 2 days ago

chai2kul

Chaitanya Kulkarni Maharashtra surpasses California in #CoronaVirus cases and becomes the 2nd most infected state in the world. 🇧🇷 Sa… https://t.co/Wxme0P3aex 2 days ago