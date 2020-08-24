|
Republicans Nominate Trump, Who Flings Baseless Attacks at Biden
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
President Trump, with a television-honed obsession with stagecraft and his total control of the Republican Party, was set to dominate his own convention. He began by blistering Joseph R. Biden Jr. and former President Barack Obama.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Radical Break From Tradition: Trump to Accept Nomination at the White House
NYTimes.com
The One-Man Show Begins
NYTimes.com
Republicans formally nominate Trump and Pence as convention gets underway
CBS News
Republicans make case for Trump at RNC
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Wisconsin governor calls Legislature into special session after Jacob Blake shooting
CBS News
Black Lives Matter: Police shooting lays bare Wisconsin's deep partisan divide
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Jeff Flake joins list of Republicans endorsing Biden
CBS News
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele joins Project Lincoln, anti-Trump group working to elect Joe Biden
USATODAY.com
Kenosha Reels After Police Shooting and Night of Protest
NYTimes.com
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Fmr. FDA official: Trump put politics over science
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump and the Art of Betrayal
WorldNews
Justice Dept. Questions Former C.I.A. Director for 8 Hours
NYTimes.com
7 Takeaways From the Democratic National Convention
NYTimes.com
