Republicans Nominate Trump, Who Flings Baseless Attacks at Biden

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
President Trump, with a television-honed obsession with stagecraft and his total control of the Republican Party, was set to dominate his own convention. He began by blistering Joseph R. Biden Jr. and former President Barack Obama.
Radical Break From Tradition: Trump to Accept Nomination at the White House

 But President Trump’s convention speech — and those of Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — are only the latest examples of how Mr. Trump has..
The One-Man Show Begins

 President Trump takes center stage at the R.N.C.
Republicans formally nominate Trump and Pence as convention gets underway

 Republicans have formally selected President Trump and Vice President Pence as their candidates in the 2020 election. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters LaCrai..
Republicans make case for Trump at RNC

 Republicans are making their case for President Trump's reelection tonight at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. CBS News political..
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Wisconsin governor calls Legislature into special session after Jacob Blake shooting

 The GOP-controlled Wisconsin legislature does not have to debate or vote on the bills
Black Lives Matter: Police shooting lays bare Wisconsin's deep partisan divide

 The shooting by police in Wisconsin of a black man sparked strong words of condemnation and a demand for Republicans to take action from the state's Democratic..
Jeff Flake joins list of Republicans endorsing Biden

 The former GOP senator is making a conservative's case for Joe Biden.
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele joins Project Lincoln, anti-Trump group working to elect Joe Biden

 "The chair behind the Resolute Desk has always been bigger than any political party,"  Michael Steele said.
Kenosha Reels After Police Shooting and Night of Protest

 Jacob Blake, a Black resident of Kenosha, was shot in the back, setting off condemnations from Wisconsin’s governor and Joe Biden, the Democrats’..
Fmr. FDA official: Trump put politics over science

 A former FDA principal deputy commissioner under the Obama administration called President Donald Trump's announcement that would allow for COVID-19 patients to..
Donald Trump and the Art of Betrayal

 Iran and the Nuclear Deal The betrayal began with Iran. The work had all been done by Obama and Secretary of State, John Kerry. Trump was the beneficiary of a..
Justice Dept. Questions Former C.I.A. Director for 8 Hours

 John O. Brennan is a witness, not a target, in the inquiry being led by John H. Durham, a U.S. attorney, but the C.I.A. under Barack Obama could be subject to..
7 Takeaways From the Democratic National Convention

 Joe Biden rallied the party around him, with help from Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders. But even as Democrats reach out to disaffected moderates, they’re also..
