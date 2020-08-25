Michael Cohen Slams Trump Before RNC: ‘You Shouldn’t Believe a Word He Utters’ (Video) Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, warned listeners in a new ad before Monday night’s Republican National Convention that the president “can’t be trusted” and that viewers “shouldn’t believe a word he utters.”



“For more than a decade, I was President Trump’s right-hand man, fixer and confidante. I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump. I was part of creating an illusion. Later this week, he’s going to stand up and blatantly lie to you. I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters,” Cohen said in an ad released by American Bridge 21st Century, a super PAC that opposes Republican candidates.



“So when you watch the president this week, remember this: If he says something is huge, it’s probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won’t. And if he says he cares about you and your family, he certainly does not,” Michael Cohen said in the ad. “He’s going to tell you that if you reelect him, the economy will bounce back, that only he can get us out of this economic crisis. maybe, for those like him. But if you think he cares about working-class Americans, you’re dead wrong.”



*Also Read:* Michael Cohen Says in Upcoming Book 'Disloyal' That Trump 'Wanted Me Dead'



Michael Cohen is currently serving out a three-year prison sentence from his home in Manhattan after pleading guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress, tax evasion and campaign finance fraud — crimes that were connected to hush-money payments made to women who said they had affairs with Trump.



“The president is going to talk to you about law and order. That’s laughable. Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment, myself included,” Cohen continued in the ad. “So when the president gets in front of the cameras this week, remember that he thinks we’re all gullible, a bunch of fools. I was a part of it, and I fell for it. You don’t have to like me, but please listen to me.”



A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.







The people who know Donald Trump best are sounding the alarm: our country cannot survive four more years of a Trump presidency.



In our latest ad, a former member of his inner circle & "fixer" — @MichaelCohen212 — has a dire warning for us all. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/suPUODOdwz



— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 24, 2020







