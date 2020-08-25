Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin protesters rally for second night against 'shocking and outrageous' police shooting of Jacob Blake

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Protests continued in Wisconsin for a second night after the police shooting of Jacob Blake was captured on video and shared on social media.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Police Supt. David Brown Says Video Of Kenosha Police Shooting Was ‘Godawful To Watch’

Police Supt. David Brown Says Video Of Kenosha Police Shooting Was ‘Godawful To Watch’ 00:08

 Mayor Lori Lightfoot also tweeted that she was “deeply disturbed by the video capturing part of the incident” in which Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man

 Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis.
USATODAY.com

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Wisconsin governor calls Legislature into special session after Jacob Blake shooting

 The GOP-controlled Wisconsin legislature does not have to debate or vote on the bills
CBS News

Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot Black man as his children watch

 The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after Kenosha police officers shot a Black man several times in the back as his children looked on. Mola..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demonstrators Take To NYC Streets To Protest Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Demonstrators Take To NYC Streets To Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

Blake, 29, was shot in the back by police officers in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday night. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:41Published
Massive protests hits New York streets after police shot unarmed Black man in Wisconsin [Video]

Massive protests hits New York streets after police shot unarmed Black man in Wisconsin

The people of New York gathered to protest throughout New York City for the shooting of Jacob Blake on Monday.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:12Published
Police investigating officer-involved shooting incident on Monday night [Video]

Police investigating officer-involved shooting incident on Monday night

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident on Monday night. At around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a shot spotter in the area of 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Protests Erupt In Wisconsin After Black Man Shot From Behind

Protests Erupt In Wisconsin After Black Man Shot From Behind Watch VideoThe state of Wisconsin is declaring a curfew after protests erupted over the police shooting of a Black man. Police say the shooting happened...
Newsy Also reported by •News24Deutsche WelleUSATODAY.comBBC NewseuronewsSBS

Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests erupt

Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests erupt A Black man has been shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a video of the incident shows. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comBBC NewseuronewsSBSDeutsche WelleJapan Today

News Brief: GOP Convention, COVID-19 Treatment, Wisconsin Shooting

 Republican convention to make the case: four more years for President Trump. FDA authorizes an emergency treatment for COVID-19. And, the shooting of a black man...
NPR


Tweets about this