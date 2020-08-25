Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country.
The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home...
Coronavirus cases traced back to the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota have crossed state lines. Nebraska public health officials said at least seven Covid-19 cases have been tied to the rally...