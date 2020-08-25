Global  
 

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Denver Post Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, farThe hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country.
