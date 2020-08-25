|
Senator Tim Scott says in RNC speech: Family "went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime"
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
As the last speaker on the first of the Republican National Convention, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina painted a picture of American promise under President Trump. "There are millions of families like mine across this nation, full of potential seeking to live the American dream," Scott said. "And I'm here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality." Watch his speech.
