More violent Kenosha protests over police shooting of Black man

CBS News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Second straight night of unrest in Wisconsin city after video of Jacob Blake getting shot goes viral.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Protests Over Police-Involved Shooting In Wisconsin

Protests Over Police-Involved Shooting In Wisconsin 02:03

 Protests are planned in our area following the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin overnight. Protesters hit the streets there after cellphone video showed officers shooting a 29-year-old black man in the back several times, leaving him in serious condition. CBS News' Jericka Duncan...

Jacob Blake's Uncle Says Cop Should Be Charged with Attempted Murder, Shot Him for Being Black

 Jacob Blake was shot 7 times by a white cop for the "crime" of being black ... so says Jacob's uncle, who's deeply distraught over what went down in Kenosha, WI...
TMZ.com

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James on police shootings: 'We are scared as Black people in America'

 After Monday night's Game 4 win over the Trail Blazers, the Lakers' LeBron James expressed frustration over the Jacob Blake incident in Kenosha.
USATODAY.com

Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man

 Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis.
USATODAY.com

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur meets with players on Kenosha shooting: 'Things have to change'

 Aaron Rodgers said the Packers are in discussions about how it will support the social justice movement on the sidelines before its season opener.
USATODAY.com

Fires in Kenosha Reflect Anger After Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

 Some Wisconsin residents were stunned as buildings went up in flames. Protesters were upset that the police shot Mr. Blake, a Black man, in the back as he tried..
NYTimes.com

Wisconsin protesters rally for second night against 'shocking and outrageous' police shooting of Jacob Blake

 Protests continued in Wisconsin for a second night after the police shooting of Jacob Blake was captured on video and shared on social media.
USATODAY.com

Store engulfed in flames as riots erupt over Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin [Video]

Store engulfed in flames as riots erupt over Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Stores were set on fire in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday (August 25) as riots erupted over the police shooting of a black man. Looting and violence have rocked the city after a policeman was seen on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:14Published
Protesters in New York take over Brooklyn bridge to show solidarity with Kenosha [Video]

Protesters in New York take over Brooklyn bridge to show solidarity with Kenosha

Protesters in New York took over the Brooklyn Bridge in solidarity with those demonstrating in Kenosha, Wisconsin in the wake of the shooting of an unarmed black man. Footage filmed on Monday..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published
Kenosha, Wisconsin protesters face off with police following Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Kenosha, Wisconsin protesters face off with police following Jacob Blake shooting

Protests against racial injustices sparked by the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin continued for the second consecutive day on Monday, August 24.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Protest In Manhattan Underway Following Weekend Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake In Wisconsin

 In Manhattan on Monday night, a protest was held in response to the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Sunday in Wisconsin.
CBS 2 Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.comSBSNYTimes.comE! OnlineWorldNews

Kenosha Reels After Police Shooting and Night of Protest

 Jacob Blake, a Black resident of Kenosha, was shot in the back, setting off condemnations from Wisconsin’s governor and Joe Biden, the Democrats’...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •SBSIndependentE! OnlineUSATODAY.com

US: Wisconsin deploys National Guard amid protests

 Protesters gathered in Kenosha, in the US state of Wisconsin, defying curfew as outrage builds over the police shooting of a Black man. Jacob Blake was shot...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •USATODAY.com

