More violent Kenosha protests over police shooting of Black man
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Second straight night of unrest in Wisconsin city after video of Jacob Blake getting shot goes viral.
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Jacob Blake's Uncle Says Cop Should Be Charged with Attempted Murder, Shot Him for Being BlackJacob Blake was shot 7 times by a white cop for the "crime" of being black ... so says Jacob's uncle, who's deeply distraught over what went down in Kenosha, WI...
TMZ.com
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James on police shootings: 'We are scared as Black people in America'After Monday night's Game 4 win over the Trail Blazers, the Lakers' LeBron James expressed frustration over the Jacob Blake incident in Kenosha.
USATODAY.com
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot manOfficers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis.
USATODAY.com
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur meets with players on Kenosha shooting: 'Things have to change'Aaron Rodgers said the Packers are in discussions about how it will support the social justice movement on the sidelines before its season opener.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Fires in Kenosha Reflect Anger After Police Shooting of Jacob BlakeSome Wisconsin residents were stunned as buildings went up in flames. Protesters were upset that the police shot Mr. Blake, a Black man, in the back as he tried..
NYTimes.com
Wisconsin protesters rally for second night against 'shocking and outrageous' police shooting of Jacob BlakeProtests continued in Wisconsin for a second night after the police shooting of Jacob Blake was captured on video and shared on social media.
USATODAY.com
