|
Tropical Storm Live Updates: Laura Poses Bigger Threat Than Marco
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The Gulf Coast was largely spared by Tropical Storm Marco, but another storm is heading its way.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
CBS Evening News, August 24th, 2020Storms threaten millions along the Gulf Coast; Biotech lab develops blueprint to fast-track coronavirus vaccine production
CBS News
Tropical Storms Laura and Marco put Gulf Coast on alertMillions along the Gulf Coast are on alert as storms threaten the area with heavy rain and winds. Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News
Storms threaten millions along the Gulf CoastForecasters say Tropical Storm Laura will only grow stronger and more dangerous, making it the most powerful storm to hit the aera since hurricanes Katrina and..
CBS News
Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricaneTropical Storm Marco began falling apart today, easing one threat to the United States Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this