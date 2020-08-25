Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Live Updates: Laura Poses Bigger Threat Than Marco

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The Gulf Coast was largely spared by Tropical Storm Marco, but another storm is heading its way.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Tropical storms Marco, Laura pose double threat to Gulf Coast

Tropical storms Marco, Laura pose double threat to Gulf Coast 00:57

 Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gulf Coast of the United States Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

CBS Evening News, August 24th, 2020

 Storms threaten millions along the Gulf Coast; Biotech lab develops blueprint to fast-track coronavirus vaccine production
CBS News

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco put Gulf Coast on alert

 Millions along the Gulf Coast are on alert as storms threaten the area with heavy rain and winds. Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News

Storms threaten millions along the Gulf Coast

 Forecasters say Tropical Storm Laura will only grow stronger and more dangerous, making it the most powerful storm to hit the aera since hurricanes Katrina and..
CBS News

Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

 Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart today, easing one threat to the United States Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NHC: Laura to become 'major' Category 3 hurricane at landfall [Video]

NHC: Laura to become 'major' Category 3 hurricane at landfall

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a "major" Category 3 hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday morning...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:48Published
Florida hit with massive flooding due to Tropical Storm Laura [Video]

Florida hit with massive flooding due to Tropical Storm Laura

Heavy rain and gusts were felt in parts of Panama City Beach, Florida on Tropical Storm Laura's approach on Monday, August 24. The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for parts of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Brave dog survives torrential weather during Tropical Storm Laura in Florida [Video]

Brave dog survives torrential weather during Tropical Storm Laura in Florida

Brave dog survives torrential weather during Tropical Storm Laura in Florida

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comDeutsche Welle

Tropical Storm Marco in Gulf Aiming at Louisiana, Tropical Storm Laura Also on the Way 

 Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Laura knocked...
VOA News Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comCBC.caUpworthyDeutsche Welle

Gulf Coast ordering mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

 Hurricane Marco is barreling toward the Gulf Coast with Tropical Storm Laura not far behind. It could be a historic and devastating one-two punch with both...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comDeutsche Welle

Tweets about this