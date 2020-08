You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Black voices at Republican convention praise Trump



A series of African-American speakers reject Democratic claims that President Trump is racist. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:05 Published 4 hours ago RNC night one focuses on civil unrest



The first night of the Republican National Convention focused on civil unrest, COVID and the economy. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:15 Published 5 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Parkland father Andrew Pollack lays out his support for President Trump (7 minutes)



An outspoken father who lost his daughter in the Parkland school shooting said the country's children would be safer if President Trump is reelected than under a Joe Biden presidency. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 07:02 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources News Brief: GOP Convention, COVID-19 Treatment, Wisconsin Shooting Republican convention to make the case: four more years for President Trump. FDA authorizes an emergency treatment for COVID-19. And, the shooting of a black man...

NPR 1 day ago





Tweets about this