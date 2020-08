Kremlin Says No Reason for Now to Investigate Alexei Navalny's Illness Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances of opposition politician Alexei Navalny's illness and that a German clinic's initial diagnosis of poisoning was not yet conclusive.German Chancellor Angela Merkel...