|
Ambassador Nikki Haley discusses RNC night one and Trump's agenda
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke at the first night of the RNC, where she detailed working with President Trump on an "America First" strategy. Ambassador Haley joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the convention, the president's messaging and response to the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nikki Haley American politician
US isn’t racist: Nikki Haley urges Americans to re-elect Trump (Ld)By Nikhila Natarajan and Arul Louis New York, Aug 25 : During the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), former US Ambassador to the UN and..
WorldNews
Full Transcript: Nikki Haley’s R.N.C. SpeechThe former ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina warned about socialism in America.
NYTimes.com
Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country'In her speech night one at the Republican National Convention Monday, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley insisted the U.S. is "not a racist country," and said..
USATODAY.com
Nikki Haley calls out Democrats' 'cancel culture', defends Pres. TrumpNikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the UN, praises the efforts of President Trump while being critical of former Vice President Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party
Eye Opener: National Guard called into Wisconsin over protestsThe governor of Wisconsin called in the National Guard after protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned violent. Also, the Republican National..
CBS News
Coronavirus live updates: Florida judge strikes down school reopening order; Republicans defend Donald Trump's pandemic responseCOVID pushed the RNC to a mostly virtual agenda. 'Finger Lickin' Good' gets shelved – for now. Latest coronavirus news.
USATODAY.com
RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
What's Good Tampa Bay? | Share your back-to-school photos!
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:48Published
Republicans issue dark warnings about Democrats, "cultural revolution" in first night of RNCIn the Republican National Convention's opening night, Republicans sought to lay out a dark vision of America's future under a Democratic administration. As Ben..
CBS News
Highlights from Night 1 of the Republican National Convention
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:54Published
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
'Deflated' Mladic fronts UN court for genocide appeal
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:32Published
Former Bosnian Serb general Mladic appeals genocide convictionBy Toby Sterling THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic returned to a United Nations court on Tuesday to appeal his 2017 conviction..
WorldNews
Iran’s Salehi says IAEA vows to do its work professionally , independentlyTEHRAN – Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi, who held talks on Tuesday with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, said it was agreed that the UN nuclear..
WorldNews
India exposes Pak's lies, says biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism 'masquerading' as victimIndia hit out at Pakistan for its litany of lies at the United Nations after Islamabad's UN envoy claimed to have given a statement in a Security Council meeting..
IndiaTimes
America First Credit Union American credit union
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this