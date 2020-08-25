Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ambassador Nikki Haley discusses RNC night one and Trump's agenda

CBS News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke at the first night of the RNC, where she detailed working with President Trump on an "America First" strategy. Ambassador Haley joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the convention, the president's messaging and response to the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr Make Case For President's Second Term

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr Make Case For President's Second Term 02:40

 On Day 1 of the Republican National Convention, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr. made their case for the president's second term.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nikki Haley Nikki Haley American politician

US isn’t racist: Nikki Haley urges Americans to re-elect Trump (Ld)

 By Nikhila Natarajan and Arul Louis New York, Aug 25 : During the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), former US Ambassador to the UN and..
WorldNews

Full Transcript: Nikki Haley’s R.N.C. Speech

 The former ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina warned about socialism in America.
NYTimes.com

Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country'

 In her speech night one at the Republican National Convention Monday, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley insisted the U.S. is "not a racist country," and said..
USATODAY.com

Nikki Haley calls out Democrats' 'cancel culture', defends Pres. Trump

 Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the UN, praises the efforts of President Trump while being critical of former Vice President Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Republican National Committee Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party

Eye Opener: National Guard called into Wisconsin over protests

 The governor of Wisconsin called in the National Guard after protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned violent. Also, the Republican National..
CBS News

Coronavirus live updates: Florida judge strikes down school reopening order; Republicans defend Donald Trump's pandemic response

 COVID pushed the RNC to a mostly virtual agenda. 'Finger Lickin' Good' gets shelved – for now. Latest coronavirus news.
USATODAY.com
RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden [Video]

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

What's Good Tampa Bay? | Share your back-to-school photos! [Video]

What's Good Tampa Bay? | Share your back-to-school photos!

What's Good Tampa Bay? | Share your back-to-school photos!

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:48Published

Republicans issue dark warnings about Democrats, "cultural revolution" in first night of RNC

 In the Republican National Convention's opening night, Republicans sought to lay out a dark vision of America's future under a Democratic administration. As Ben..
CBS News
Highlights from Night 1 of the Republican National Convention [Video]

Highlights from Night 1 of the Republican National Convention

The Republicans’ opener appeared to be a rebuttal to Democrats last week, who were sharp with their criticism of Trump’s presidency.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:54Published

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

'Deflated' Mladic fronts UN court for genocide appeal [Video]

'Deflated' Mladic fronts UN court for genocide appeal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:32Published

Former Bosnian Serb general Mladic appeals genocide conviction

 By Toby Sterling THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic returned to a United Nations court on Tuesday to appeal his 2017 conviction..
WorldNews

Iran’s Salehi says IAEA vows to do its work professionally , independently

 TEHRAN – Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi, who held talks on Tuesday with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, said it was agreed that the UN nuclear..
WorldNews

India exposes Pak's lies, says biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism 'masquerading' as victim

 India hit out at Pakistan for its litany of lies at the United Nations after Islamabad's UN envoy claimed to have given a statement in a Security Council meeting..
IndiaTimes

America First Credit Union America First Credit Union American credit union

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country' [Video]

Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country'

The daughter of Indian immigrants, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said the topic of racism in America is "personal" for her, as she pledged her..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:46Published

Tweets about this