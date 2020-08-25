Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

University of Alabama reports 566 virus cases since last week

CBS News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
"The rise in COVID cases that we've seen in recent days is unacceptable," the university's president said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

University of Alabama University of Alabama Public university located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, U.S.

Alabama college students' "ongoing party" draws ire from mayor

 University of Alabama's athletic director tweeted a photo that showed dozens of people, many not wearing face masks or staying away from others, waiting to get..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Monsoon session of Parliament to be held from September 14 to October 1

 The monsoon session of the Parliament will commence on September 14 and conclude on October 1 and will be held by observing precautions related to Covid-19,..
IndiaTimes

Russia seeks collaboration with India for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V: Sources

 Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The vaccine..
IndiaTimes

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19

 Usain Bolt won gold medals in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at three consecutive Olympic Games from 2008-2016.
USATODAY.com
South Korea church groups in conflict with COVID-19 efforts [Video]

South Korea church groups in conflict with COVID-19 efforts

Government's efforts to contain the coronavirus have now become entangled in a conflict with some religious groups.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published

Related videos from verified sources

Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It [Video]

Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It

A new study from the University of Texas at Austin reveals the novel coronavirus was raging through Seattle months before the first case was reported. Researchers estimate Seattle already had at least..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Dow Leaps 300 Points [Video]

Dow Leaps 300 Points

On Monday, US stocks climbed 300-points. Investors warmed to President Donald Trump's weekend stimulus orders against China tensions and new coronavirus cases. On Saturday, President Trump signed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia

India's coronavirus cases soared past 20 lakh after a record surge of 62,538 new patients in the last 24 hours. It took three weeks for the country's Covid count to double, the tally had crossed 10..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

MGC Pharmaceuticals to establish joint venture for medicinal products in Russian market

 MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) has executed an agreement with a leading Russian doctor and medical researcher to establish a joint venture company for...
Proactive Investors

Chris Gayle dodges COVID-19, tests negative after Usain Bolt's party: report

 Swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who reportedly attended legendary sprinter Usain Bolt's birthday party in Jamaica, has tested negative for COVID-19...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Phase 2 trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate to begin today

 The phase 2 human clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to begin...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

1NiteStandUpGuy

Axell Pompous RT @freep: Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/mdR3tDd8uM 54 seconds ago

GeorgeHupka

George Hupka RT @ReutersUK: World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-is… 4 minutes ago

bashilovski

⚡️Lord Knows  RT @SkySportsNews: The eight-time Olympic gold medal winner sparked fears when he entered self-isolation following the event and is awaitin… 6 minutes ago

TFitz62

Tony Fitz Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/hf7BkTbzZx via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ He’… https://t.co/hXLDNUrryO 6 minutes ago

freep

Detroit Free Press Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/mdR3tDd8uM 8 minutes ago

SnoopConnieCon

Connie RT @olympicchannel: Eight-time Olympic Gold medallist Usain Bolt is in self-isolation after a confirmed positive Covid-19 test. "I've tal… 10 minutes ago

aurora_umezawa

@aurora_umezawa🔛 RT @YahooPH: World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/cH… 10 minutes ago

BigDimeBetting

🏐Big Dime Sports🏀 Big Dime Betting #SportsNews ticker reporting #BreakingNews on #sports related #news stories and #events. RT… https://t.co/pSJkD9L46T 11 minutes ago