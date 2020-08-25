Global  
 

KFC suspends "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan amid pandemic

CBS News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The 64-year-old slogan "doesn't quite fit in the current environment," a KFC executive said.
 KFC will pause the use of its classic ‘Finger Lickin' Good’ slogan after 64years, as it admitted that the message “doesn’t quite fit” following thecoronavirus outbreak. The company has released new images of advertisingposters and packaging with the well-known slogan blurred and pixelated....

 The fast food giant says the slogan will be paused as it "doesn't quite fit" during the pandemic.
 KFC is cleaning up its image ... the fried chicken chain is ditching its famous slogan due to the raging pandemic. Colonel Sanders will no longer be hawking his..
 KFC is hitting pause on one of fast food's most popular slogans. The restaurant said Monday it will suspend 'It's Finger Lickin' Good' after 64 years.
At the Republican National Convention, President Trump’s supporters paint dire picture of the U.S. without reelection, Another night of protests in Kenosha, WI over shooting of Jacob Blake, and KFC..

 Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC said it will no longer use its iconic 'It's Finger Lickin' Good' slogan in advertising due to the COVID-19 pandemic...
 COVID pushed the RNC to a mostly virtual agenda. 'Finger Lickin' Good' gets shelved – for now. Latest coronavirus news.  
