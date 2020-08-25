|
KFC suspends "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan amid pandemic
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The 64-year-old slogan "doesn't quite fit in the current environment," a KFC executive said.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
KFC American fast food restaurant chain
KFC drops Finger Lickin' Good slogan amid coronavirusThe fast food giant says the slogan will be paused as it "doesn't quite fit" during the pandemic.
BBC News
KFC Suspending 'Finger Lickin' Good' Slogan Due To CoronavirusKFC is cleaning up its image ... the fried chicken chain is ditching its famous slogan due to the raging pandemic. Colonel Sanders will no longer be hawking his..
TMZ.com
KFC suspending use of 'Finger Lickin' Good' in advertising amid coronavirus pandemicKFC is hitting pause on one of fast food's most popular slogans. The restaurant said Monday it will suspend 'It's Finger Lickin' Good' after 64 years.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this