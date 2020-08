Marco closes in on Lousiana



Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the coast of Lousiana. Forecaster now fears that Laura could become a major hurricane. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:23 Published 17 hours ago

Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura



The Mayor of one South Texas city is calling for a city-wide evacuation, as Tropical Storm Warnings for Marco are canceled and the Gulf Coast braces for the arrival of Laura as a potential Category 3.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37 Published 21 hours ago