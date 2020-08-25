|
Second night of protests in Wisconsin following Jacob Blake shooting
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
In Wisconsin, protests continued for a second day following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi joined CBSN with the latest from Kenosha, Wisconsin.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
New York attorney general investigates Trump OrganizationNew York's attorney general is investigating the financial dealings of the Trump Organization. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN to talk..
CBS News
Shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests across country; father says he is paralyzedJacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. Blake's father says that he has been paralyzed from the waist down.
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter Protesters Face Off With Armored Truck In WisconsinWisconsin looks like a war zone, or Tiananmen Square ... Black Lives Matter protesters defiantly blocked an armored truck in the streets, until cops unleashed..
TMZ.com
Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting, father saysKenosha, Wis. — The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down...
WorldNews
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Jacob Blake Paralyzed from Waist Down After Shooting, Says His FatherJacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of being shot in the back by a cop in Kenosha, WI ... so says his father, who's upset and wants answers...
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this