Second night of protests in Wisconsin following Jacob Blake shooting

CBS News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
In Wisconsin, protests continued for a second day following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi joined CBSN with the latest from Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Buildings set on fire as protests erupt in Wisconsin after Jacob Blake shooting

Buildings set on fire as protests erupt in Wisconsin after Jacob Blake shooting 02:09

 Protests against racial injustices sparked by the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin continued for the second night on Monday, August 24.

New York attorney general investigates Trump Organization

 New York's attorney general is investigating the financial dealings of the Trump Organization. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN to talk..
CBS News

Shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests across country; father says he is paralyzed

 Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. Blake's father says that he has been paralyzed from the waist down.
 
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter Protesters Face Off With Armored Truck In Wisconsin

 Wisconsin looks like a war zone, or Tiananmen Square ... Black Lives Matter protesters defiantly blocked an armored truck in the streets, until cops unleashed..
TMZ.com

Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting, father says

 Kenosha, Wis. — The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down...
WorldNews

Jacob Blake Paralyzed from Waist Down After Shooting, Says His Father

 Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of being shot in the back by a cop in Kenosha, WI ... so says his father, who's upset and wants answers...
TMZ.com

Detroit Lions players stand together after Jacob Blake shooting: 'Football is not important today' [Video]

Detroit Lions players stand together after Jacob Blake shooting: 'Football is not important today'

The Detroit Lions canceled practice on Tuesday and players instead addressed the media after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin over the weekend.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:46Published
2nd Night Of Protests After Man Shot By Police In Kenosha [Video]

2nd Night Of Protests After Man Shot By Police In Kenosha

Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday, is now said to be paralyzed from the waist down, Mola Lenghi reports (2:43). WCCO 4 News At Noon - August 25, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:43Published
County officials look to deter violent protests in Kenosha [Video]

County officials look to deter violent protests in Kenosha

County officials are looking to deter violent protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:07Published

Second night of protests in Wisconsin following Jacob Blake shooting

 In Wisconsin, protests continued for a second day following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi joined CBSN with...
CBS News Also reported by •TMZ.com•Telegraph.co.uk•NPR•Daily Caller•Pro Football Talk

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer addresses Jacob Blake shooting: 'We need to have change'

 Before Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer took any questions from reporters, he wanted to address the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TMZ.com•Telegraph.co.uk•Daily Caller•CBS News•Pro Football Talk

News24.com | Jacob Blake shooting: Unrest continues after black man shot in back by cops, National Guard deployed

 Wisconsin's governor has called out the National Guard, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the...
News24 Also reported by •CBS News

