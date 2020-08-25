Amber Frey 'relieved' California court did not overturn Scott Peterson conviction, says decision to retry should be up to Laci's family
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Scott Peterson's former mistress-turned-police informant told Fox News that she is "relieved" the California Supreme Court did not reverse Peterson's convictions for the Christmas Eve murders of his wife and unborn child and that the decision to retry his penalty phase should be left up to Laci Peterson's family.
