Amber Frey 'relieved' California court did not overturn Scott Peterson conviction, says decision to retry should be up to Laci's family

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Scott Peterson's former mistress-turned-police informant told Fox News that she is "relieved" the California Supreme Court did not reverse Peterson's convictions for the Christmas Eve murders of his wife and unborn child and that the decision to retry his penalty phase should be left up to Laci Peterson's family. 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Court: Scott Peterson Is Still Guilty, But Won't Be On Death Row Anymore

Court: Scott Peterson Is Still Guilty, But Won't Be On Death Row Anymore 00:34

 Scott Peterson is still guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, in 2002. However, a California Supreme Court ruling says he won't be put to death because of it. Newser reports the court upheld the high-profile murder convictions. However, it ruled 7-0 that the...

