Mark Zuckerberg reportedly warned Trump administration about TikTok
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
President Trump has targeted the popular app TikTok, calling its Chinese ownership a threat to national security. New reports say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg raised concerns about it with the Trump administration during a trip to Washington, D.C. last fall. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN with more.
