Mark Zuckerberg reportedly warned Trump administration about TikTok

Harry Dunn's parents speak a year after his death



A year after the tragic death of Harry Dunn, his parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles spoke to ITV News about the loss of their much-loved son. As the interview took place the couple were told by their advisor that the Attorney General Robert Buckland is now considering a 'virtual' trial as an option. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970