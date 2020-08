Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 8 hours ago The 19th Amendment Turns 100: Historian Explains How Law Didn't Exactly 'Give Women The Vote' 01:00 The 19th Amendment is commonly viewed as giving women the right to vote. That isn't entirely accurate. When it was certified into law 100 years ago on August 26, millions of women could already vote for president and other elected offices. Katie Johnston reports.