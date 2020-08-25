Global  
 

Jerry Falwell Jr. Is Officially Out at Liberty University

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
“We almost had a monarchy,” said one of many students who were relieved that Mr. Falwell’s resignation was accepted.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation

After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation 00:42

 Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed he has resigned from Liberty University. Falwell took a leave of absence from the religious university earlier this year. According to CNN, Falwell was one of the most influential conservatives in the world. His resignation comes after lurid sex scandal surrounding his and...

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal [Video]

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on Tuesday. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Liberty University accepts Jerry Falwell Jr. resignation

 The evangelical leader is facing allegations of sexual impropriety involving a business associate.
Jerry Falwell Jr. officially resigns as Liberty University president, university confirms

 The news comes after reports Falwell and his wife had a years-long sexual relationship with a business partner.
Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University because of ongoing controversies about his wife’s sexual involvement with a younger business partner and..

Liberty University Says Jerry Falwell Jr. Withdrew Resignation, Board Meeting Tuesday [Video]

Liberty University Says Jerry Falwell Jr. Withdrew Resignation, Board Meeting Tuesday

Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. agreed to resign as Liberty University's president Monday, but then withdrew his resignation when news of the decision emerged, the university said in a statement...

Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple [Video]

Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple

A business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relationship involving the evangelical leader and his wife.

Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns As Liberty University's President

 Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed to NPR via text message that he is resigning from his post after a confusing 24 hours over his status at...
News Brief: Republican Convention, Wisconsin Protests, Jerry Falwell Jr.

 Day 1 of the GOP convention rebutted the Democrats' convention. In Kenosha, Wis., peaceful protests end with fires and looting. And, Jerry Falwell Jr.'s role at...
