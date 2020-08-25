|
Airline Job Cuts Could Pressure Congress and Trump on Stimulus
Tuesday, 25 August 2020
American Airlines said it would furlough 19,000 workers if lawmakers do not extend aid to the industry, which has been hammered by the pandemic.
